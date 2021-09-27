Work underway to protect historical, cultural heritage of south Punjab: ACS

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar Monday said that work was underway on various projects for protection of historical and cultural heritage of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar Monday said that work was underway on various projects for protection of historical and cultural heritage of South Punjab.

The South Punjab region would be made attractive for tourists, Saqib mentioned during his visit at under-construction Bahawalpur Museum.

Saqib Zafar stated that Rs 700 million were being spent on beautification of Bahawalpur Museum and construction of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Memorial Gallery.

The government was trying its best to preserve historical and cultural heritage of south Punjab in order to promote tourism in the region.

Similarly, one tourist resort project is also in progress at Fort Munro to offer recreation to public, said Saqib and added it would also offer jobs to local people.

Saqib also added that some more events like Cholistan and Thal Desert Rally were being promoted. He directed officials to complete beautification of museum within stipulated time period. He added that he himself would monitor the development project.