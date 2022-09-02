Work underway to rehabilitate Bahrain-Kalam-Atror Road: Ameer Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam Friday said that FWO, Engineering Corps and National Highways Authority were working round the clock to rehabilitate Bahrain-Kalam-Atror Road.

He said this during his visit to areas of Gashkor, Alam Gunj, Khawazakhela, Asala, Fatepur and Madayan Grid Station. He said that steps were being taken to complete the rehabilitation work at the earliest.

Ameer Muqam said that the Federal government was providing Rs one million each to families of those killed in recent floods while Rs.

25000 each was being transferred in accounts of flood affectees under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He said that Prime Minister has also announced grant of Rs. 10 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Advisor also visited Darshakhela, Asaare, Dab Madain and various area of tehsil Mata and met with affected people. He expressed solidarity with them and assured his full cooperation and assistance. He also condoled with former minister, Malik Deedar in Bahrain over death of his wife.

District President of the Party, Qimoos Khan, MPA, Sardar Khan and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.