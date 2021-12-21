Work underway to remove fault: PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Tuesday said that work is underway to remove a fault reported in one of the international submarine cables in the sea near Karachi that affected some internet traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Tuesday said that work is underway to remove a fault reported in one of the international submarine cables in the sea near Karachi that affected some internet traffic.

In a statement, the PTA said that authority has directed operators to ensure uninterrupted internet services through alternate routes.

Alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers through obtaining additional bandwidth and capacity to meet the requirements said the statement.