Work Underway To Resolve Issue Of Educational Board Building: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:51 PM

Commissioner Dera, Yahya Akhunzada has said that district administration was working on proposals to resolve the long standing issue relating to building of educational board

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera, Yahya Akhunzada has said that district administration was working on proposals to resolve the long standing issue relating to building of educational board.

He was talking to All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) at Circuit House Dera here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner, Arif Ullah Awan, heads of the district departments, large numbers of clerks and officials of different departments were also present on the occasion.

He also urged heads of district departments to expedite work on promotion and retirement cases of employees.

He said that government employee particularly clerks have a key role in running the government machinery adding that employees should work with dedication and help masses in resolution of their problems.

Earlier, Fida Hussaid Baloch, Divisional President APCA apprised senior administrative officials about issues being faced by workers relating to promotion,transfers and retirement.

