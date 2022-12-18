UrduPoint.com

Work Underway To Resolve Traffic Problems In City: MDA Chairman

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Work underway to resolve traffic problems in city: MDA Chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Malik Saleem Akhtar Labar said that work was underway at a rapid pace to resolve the traffic problems of the city.

He expressed these views while inaugurating traffic signals installed at Chungi No 9 along with Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik and MPA Sabin Gul here on Sunday.

Saleem Labar further said that work was in progress on a war-footing basis to get rid of the traffic problems faced by the citizens and added that various proposals are being considered to control the traffic at main roads and intersections.

The traffic signals have been installed at Chungi No 9, Syedanwala Bypass Chowk, Chungi No 1, Razabad Chowk, Katcheri Chowk, Vehari Chowk, and Kumharan Wala Chowk at a cost of Rs 30.134 million.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that measures were being taken to control traffic by widening various chowks to solve the traffic problems in the city.

Related Topics

Multan Traffic Progress Vehari Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

17 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

17 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

17 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.