Work underway to resolve traffic problems in city: MDA Chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Malik Saleem Akhtar Labar said that work was underway at a rapid pace to resolve the traffic problems of the city.

He expressed these views while inaugurating traffic signals installed at Chungi No 9 along with Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik and MPA Sabin Gul here on Sunday.

Saleem Labar further said that work was in progress on a war-footing basis to get rid of the traffic problems faced by the citizens and added that various proposals are being considered to control the traffic at main roads and intersections.

The traffic signals have been installed at Chungi No 9, Syedanwala Bypass Chowk, Chungi No 1, Razabad Chowk, Katcheri Chowk, Vehari Chowk, and Kumharan Wala Chowk at a cost of Rs 30.134 million.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that measures were being taken to control traffic by widening various chowks to solve the traffic problems in the city.