Work underway to run electric buses in province: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Wednesday said work was underway to run electric buses across the province and soon urban transport would be functional in different cities of the Punjab.

Talking to journalists at the Media Club here, he said the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources for betterment of the masses.

The minister said various health and education projects, including a cardiology center and trauma center, would be completed soon.

He said urban transport buses would soon run on main roads of Sargodha which would benefit millions of people of the district.

The minister said that very soon there would be an official announcement for the establishment of a journalist colony in Sargodha which will provide shelter to every working journalist.

Later, Chairman Media Club Nadeem Khan and President Saif Khan presented a shield tothe minister.