Work underway to set up Boat Basin Food Street: Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that work was underway to set up Boat Basin Food Street along with the renovation of four parks around it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that work was underway to set up Boat Basin Food Street along with the renovation of four parks around it.

Children's Park in Clifton Block 5 is also being built which will be reserved for children and will have swings and other toys for the interest of children.

"It is hoped that these four parks will be completed in the next six months," the Administrator said during a visit to the Boat Basin here.

He said that Boat Basin Food Street is being set up under Karachi Neighborhood Scheme. Besides food street, surrounding area is also being developed.

"The one acre Children's Park will also be completed and opened to the public in the next six months", he added.

He said that they had so far rehabilitated 19 parks in connection with the rehabilitation of 100 parks in Central District.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in South district, Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim, Bagh-e- Rustam, Burns Garden and other large parks have also been renovated.

Administrator Karachi said that construction work of Fish Aquarium at Bagh-e-Ibn e Qasim which was closed for a long time has also started.

"In the next eight months, not only will the fish aquarium be completed, but it will be open to the public," he added.

He said that sports grounds would also be uplifted and the same be liberated from the occupation mafia.

He said that work is also underway to improve the infrastructure of Karachi and many roads are being rebuilt.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that tenders for several roads including Shahra-e-Noor Jahan are in final stages and work on other roads will start soon.

Administrator Karachi Barrister once again expressed his determination that he will spare no effort for the betterment and development of Karachi.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister was personally working for the development of Karachi and the positive effects of these efforts were beginning to be seen.