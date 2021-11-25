UrduPoint.com

Work With Dedication Key To Excel In Life :Jhagra

Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Work with dedication key to excel in life :Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday called upon youth to work with devotion and dedication if they want to excel in life .

He said that individual progress and achievements of youth are infact achievement of the country paving the way of overall progress and prosperity.

He said this while speaking at the 35th AGM and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), on "Opportunities to Excel: Now & the Future", hosted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in collaboration with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences).

He said that the youth of Pakistan have immense potential to turn hard times into opportunities.

" We are living in transition society wherein lot depends on providing opportunities to youth " Jhagra said that youth can excel and achieve greatness through inspiration from their role models and reposed his confidence in capabilities of youth to fight all odds.

He said that "Change is inevitable, and we have to open the doors that resist any positive change".

Jhagra said that reforms initiated by the government in the province reduced inefficient resource allocations by slashing its development budget from Rs. 600 billion down to Rs. 400 billion adding funds were reallocated to high priority projects, having greatest impact.

He informed that in just two years the revenues of the province have almost doubled.

He explained how a difficult situation was turned into positive change, creating opportunities for the people.

