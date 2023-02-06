Worker Died In Paper Mill In Hyderabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 09:51 PM
A worker sleeping on the floor of a paper mill was crushed to death here on Monday as a heavy paper roll fell over him at a paper mill in New Hyderabad City area
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A worker sleeping on the floor of a paper mill was crushed to death here on Monday as a heavy paper roll fell over him at a paper mill in New Hyderabad City area.
The police identified the deceased as Atta Muhammad whose body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).