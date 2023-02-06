UrduPoint.com

Worker Died In Paper Mill In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023

A worker sleeping on the floor of a paper mill was crushed to death here on Monday as a heavy paper roll fell over him at a paper mill in New Hyderabad City area

The police identified the deceased as Atta Muhammad whose body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

