Worker died in paper mill in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A worker sleeping on the floor of a paper mill was crushed to death here on Monday as a heavy paper roll fell over him at a paper mill in New Hyderabad City area.

The police identified the deceased as Atta Muhammad whose body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).