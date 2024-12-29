Worker dies after falling from roof in Nathiagali

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A tragic incident occurred in Nathiagali on Sunday where a worker fell from a roof, resulting in his untimely death.

According to reports, the Rescue 1122 medical team immediately reached the scene after being informed of the accident.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Ghaddafi, a resident of Abbottabad, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The rescue team later shifted the deceased's body to the Civil Hospital Nathiagali for further procedures where after completion of medico legal formalities handed over the body to the deceased family.