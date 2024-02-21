Open Menu

Worker Dies After Stairwell Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A labourer was crushed to death after under-construction building stairs fell on him while opening shuttering near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to Rescue officials, a 30 years old labourer named Muhammad Nadeem s/o Muhammad Hussain was busy in opening the shuttering of under-construction building stairs made with concrete.

Meanwhile, the stairs fell on him and he was stranded into it.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital.

APP/kmr-sak

