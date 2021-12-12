Worker dies in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A worker was killed in a fire incident taking place at a shoes factory at Malipura Bund Road area here on Sunday. On getting information, vehicles of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire after hectic efforts.

However, they recovered a body of a victim who had already expired. The victim was later identified as Saddam (16), son of Hassan.