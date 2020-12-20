Worker dies in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :One worker was killed the the roof of an under-construction house collapsed at Alhafeez Colony (Marghzar Colony) area on Sunday.

Police said that the ill-fated worker Muhammad Amin was busy in working when suddenly the roof caved in. He was buried alive and died on-the-spot.

On getting information, the rescuers reached there and pulled the body from under the debris.