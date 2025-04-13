Worker Dies In Well Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in Chak No. 112 TDA, tehsil Fatehpur, district Layyah, where a laborer lost his life after being buried under mud while digging a well.
According to police sources, the victim, identified as Mumtaz Hussain, a resident of Chak No. 227-B TDA, was busy digging a well when suddenly he was buried under mud and died. The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
