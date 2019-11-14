Worker dies, two injure in Muslim Bagh clash

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups of workers in chromite mines at Muslim Bagh area of Killa Saifullah district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, two rival groups of mineworkers attacked each other with sticks after developing dispute inside chromite mines, leaving one of them namely Syed Muhammad dead and two other received injuries on the spot.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatments were started. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force arrested one of worker Saleh Muhammad for investigation in this regard.