Worker electrocuted, two injured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A worker was electrocuted and two others were injured at an under-construction house at Begum Kot, Shahdara on Sunday.

Police said that workers were busy in their work when they received electric shock. As a result, Talib Ali (50) died on-the-spot while other two were seriously injured.

Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and shifted the injured, identified as Azhar (35) and Safdar (30) to a hospital.