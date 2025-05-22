Open Menu

Worker Electrocuted While Installing Water Pump

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A 23-year-old labourer was electrocuted while installing a water pump in a village near here on Wednesday.

According to local sources, the incident occurred in the Langer Sarai area of Tehsil and District Muzaffargarh when Muhammad Yaqoob, son of Manzoor Hussain, a resident of the same village, was extracting a pipe from a borehole as part of the installation process.

During the operation, the pipe accidentally came into contact with 11kV high-voltage electricity lines.

As a result, Yaqoob received a fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot. Local authorities and rescue teams reached the scene shortly after the incident. The body was handed over to the family after necessary procedures.

