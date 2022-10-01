Worker Shot Dead In Tehsil Mamond Of Bajaur Tribal
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants shot dead a worker of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.
According to police, Moulana Shafiullah was going to a nearby locality from home when attackers opened firing on him in Badan area and he he died on the spot.
Moulana Shafiullah was reported to be a worker of JUI Bajaur. Police has started investigation regarding the incident.