Worker shot dead in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur tribal

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants shot dead a worker of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.

According to police, Moulana Shafiullah was going to a nearby locality from home when attackers opened firing on him in Badan area and he he died on the spot.

Moulana Shafiullah was reported to be a worker of JUI Bajaur. Police has started investigation regarding the incident.