Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) Awards Scholarships To 0.2mln Workers' Children

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) has financed the higher education of more than 0.2 million children of the industrial workers since its establishment in 1971

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) has financed the higher education of more than 0.2 million children of the industrial workers since its establishment in 1971.

The department had facilitated the post-matric education of 202,169 workers' children under its scholarship schemes, an official in WWF told APP on Thursday.

He said around 84,917 children were getting free education upto Matric in its 155 schools set up across the country. Five more educational facilities were under construction, he added.

More than 37,398 workers and their children had been trained in 23 Vocational Training Centres set up by the department in the last couple of decades.

He said the department had established 11 Technical Institutes across the country and imparted professional education to 974 children of the registered workers.

The official said the department was also taking other welfare measures for the workers and their families including health, marriage grant, death grant and vocational trainings.

Besides developing 39,938 plots, he said, the WWF had built 14,875 houses, 19,257 flats and 260 barracks in the last four decades for catering the accommodation needs of workers.

7616 flats, 500 houses and 10 barracks were also being constructed for the purpose, he added. He said the WWF had also established 45 hospitals and 44 dispensaries in the said period. The beneficiaries of 89 health schemes had reached the benchmark of 1.2 million, he added.

