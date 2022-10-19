UrduPoint.com

Workers Are Backbone Of Party; Dr, Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Central President of National Party (NP) and former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch said the organizational process leads to the training of workers and the strengthening of political parties.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of Burma Hotel Saryab area of Quetta here Wednesday, he said that workers were the backbone of the Party saying that politically and consciously equipped activists could create public awareness and social change. "The worker is useful to free the people from the feudal and tribal society and to provide an enlightened and progressive society", he said adding that the National Party was playing a fundamental role in the struggle of the national and class question in the country.

He said that clean water was not available to the people of Balochistan even in the modern century. There are no facilities in education and health sectors, thousands of children are out of school.

The roads of Quetta are dilapidated and the people of Quetta are in ruins for four years. The dust is causing respiratory diseases among the people, but the government is not concerned, he maintained.

He said that the Quetta administration has to speed up the public relations and should play its part to raise the awareness of the people to get rid of the representatives imposed on them.

National Party's Central Committee member and Quetta chapter President Haji Atta Muhammad Bangulzai, Central Women Secretary Yasmin Lehri, District General Secretary Riaz Zehri, newly elected Tehsil President Haji Babul Bangulzai and General Secretary Arif Kurd also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Election Committee Chairman Niaz Baloch administered oath to the newly elected office bearers on the occasion.

