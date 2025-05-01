Workers Are Backbone Of Society: SACM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah paid a heartfelt tribute to workers across the province, acknowledging their vital contribution to the nation’s growth and development.
In his message on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, he said, “Workers are the backbone of our society.”“Your dedication, perseverance, and tireless efforts are the driving force behind our collective progress. Your labour is not only a source of pride but also a cornerstone for the nation’s reconstruction.”
The SACM said that the Punjab government is committed to safeguarding the rights and improving the welfare of workers.
Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, meaningful steps have been taken to ensure the economic security and dignity of labourers.
Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah noted that the Chief Minister not only raised workers’ wages but also ensured their effective implementation across the province. He further announced that comprehensive welfare initiatives will soon be launched to further uplift the working class and improve their quality of life.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All possible steps to be taken for welfare of labour class: Saba Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
Workers are backbone of society: SACM3 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Labor Day celebrated throughout Kohat district13 minutes ago
-
38 new crime control police stations established across Punjab13 minutes ago
-
DC pays tribute to workers on Labour Day22 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers arrested23 minutes ago
-
Rs 5,000 fine imposed, 6 FIRs registered for overcharging23 minutes ago
-
Dr Mukhtar reaffirms commitment in robust, sustainable health reforms32 minutes ago
-
RWU’s mentoring programme for women educators concluded32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz vows sustainable power sector reforms post Rs. 7.5/unit tariff cut32 minutes ago
-
8 killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Lower Kohistan32 minutes ago