Workers Are Backbone Of Society: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah paid a heartfelt tribute to workers across the province, acknowledging their vital contribution to the nation’s growth and development.

In his message on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, he said, “Workers are the backbone of our society.”“Your dedication, perseverance, and tireless efforts are the driving force behind our collective progress. Your labour is not only a source of pride but also a cornerstone for the nation’s reconstruction.”

The SACM said that the Punjab government is committed to safeguarding the rights and improving the welfare of workers.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, meaningful steps have been taken to ensure the economic security and dignity of labourers.

Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah noted that the Chief Minister not only raised workers’ wages but also ensured their effective implementation across the province. He further announced that comprehensive welfare initiatives will soon be launched to further uplift the working class and improve their quality of life.

