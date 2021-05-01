Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday said that the workers are an important part of the country's economic development and celebrating International Workers' Day is an acknowledgment of the working class's contribution to national development and prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday said that the workers are an important part of the country's economic development and celebrating International Workers' Day is an acknowledgment of the working class's contribution to national development and prosperity.

In a message on International Workers Day being observed today (May 1), the Governor said that the present government has taken practical steps to improve the living standards of the working class, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said.

He said, the working class was given top priority in the Corona epidemic and the working class was taken care of. The present government has provided assistance to the working class at their homes under a transparent system, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said.

Workers' rights are being fully protected in accordance with the principles of the state of Madinah, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said, adding, "I assure you that the present leadership is very serious and committed to protect the rights of the working class." The present government, he said, has put the working class at the forefront of its economic policies. The KP Governor, Farman Saturday wished a bright and better future for all the countrymen, especially the workers and they all would be able to contribute a more productive role for rapid progress of the entire nation.

The Governor has further observed, "I appeal to my countrymen especially those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to concentrate on making best use of the available opportunities, do their best for economic uplift of the country and maintain complete unity in their ranks.

" "The observance of 1st of May ï¿½ commonly known as the international workers day is a conscious effort of the world community to generate realization about importance of labour, securing rights of labourers and to educate the societies on the importance of dignity of work," he added.

The tradition ï¿½ continuing as a regular annual feature, the Governor said, dates back to the historic event of Chicago wherein the workers of the time had laid their lives for the just cause of dignity of work.

The Governor said, while sharing the common goals with the rest of the world community, we as responsible members observe the day with due respect and solidarity to the cause. It is the day to affirm the commitment to secure the just rights of the working community.

Being Muslims, he said, we are religiously bound to pay the returns of labour to the respective workers, even before their sweat is dried up. Enabling our workers to compete internationally in an advanced technological environment, stands a constant challenge. With this visionary approach, he added, Alhamdulillah, one may find an affable environment progressing well in our beloved country. There exists a common desire that the nation may seize the available opportunities and make sure a better future for it. He said, the working class in particular deserve appreciation for its spirit and courage to step ahead especially in acquiring education, training and skills in their respective fields.