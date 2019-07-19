(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the detainment of party workers is a proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's dictatorial mindset

Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the move and affirmed that the arrests of peaceful workers show that Imran Khan is scared.

He vowed to fight against these domineering and fascist tactics, and continue to struggle for people's rights.Let it be known that over 12 PML-N activists were arrested for allegedly disturbing the law and order situation in the country as Maryam Nawaz - party's vice president - appeared before an accountability court. Female party workers are also among the detainees.