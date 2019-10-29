UrduPoint.com
Workers Asset Of Party: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said that workers were the asset of the party and their problems were being solved on priority.

While addressing a reception hosted in his honour by PTI leader Mian Nazar Hussain, the minister said that the PTI government does not believe in slogan-mongering and was focused solely on extending services to the people to provide them relief.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have led the country on a path to development.

National economy was on the right track due to policies of the government and problem of price-hike would be over within next six months, Dr Akhtar Malik said.

He said that Dollar rate has started going down and added that Pakistani Currency would gain more strength during next six months for the benefit of the common people.

