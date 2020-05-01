Workers demand implementation of SOPs for safety of their lives

A huge demo was arranged here on Friday on the occasion of the International Labor Day, which expressed deep concern over the onslaught of coronavirus, and demanded of the provinicial government to ensure its social distancing SOPs strictly at factories and workplaces to save the lives of workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A huge demo was arranged here on Friday on the occasion of the International Labor Day, which expressed deep concern over the onslaught of coronavirus, and demanded of the provinicial government to ensure its social distancing SOPs strictly at factories and workplaces to save the lives of workers.

The demo organized by National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) was attended by a large number of workers and leaders of different workers' unions, federations and civil society. Carrying flags and banners, while maintaining social distance, they raised slogans, according to a news release.

Nasir Mansoor of NTUF said that they are celebrating the 134th international Labor Day in such a circumstances, when corona virus has become a huge global challenge, and it has already devastated the working class.

He said that both developed and developing countries have failed to contain this virus. He said the outdated healthcare system at global level has fallen on its knees. Millions of lives are at threat of death due to the faulty policies of rulers.

Mansoor said this global virus has created a grave threat for mankind in whole world and even if the people succeeded to fight this disease, a grave economic crisis would greet them. Global economies have already gone into the ICU and the states are struggling to survive.

Zehra Khan of HBWWF said that so far 20 Crore workers have already been rendered jobless. More than one billion other workers, about 38 percent of total labor force, are facing pay cuts or joblessness. Due to lockdowns more than 2.70 billion workers, 81 percent of global workforce, are facing cuts in their real wages. This is the most serious economic crisis after the Great Depression of 1929-30.

Habibuddin Junaidi of People's Labour Bureau said that the Sindh government has allowed many industries to run under standard operating procedures (SOPs), but the ground realities show that these SOPs would not be followed by majority of industries and the lives of millions of workers would be put on stake.

The demo participants demanded that the forced sacking of labors during lockdown should be stopped and all workers including home-based workers should be given their wages. The industrialists should be compelled to follow the government instructions to save lives of workers. All anti-environment projects should be halted.

Those spoke on the occasion included Gul Rahman (NTUF), Saeed Baloch (Pakistan Fisherflok Forum), Sajjad Zahir (Progressive Writer Association), Saeeda Khatoon (Baldia Factory Fire Association), Saira Feroz (United HB Garment Workers Union), Khaliq Zadran (Lyari Awami Mahaz), Faheem Siddiqui (KUJ), Shabnam Azam (HBWWF) and others.