Workers' forced dismissals from media houses inacceptable: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said that forced dismissals of workers from media houses were not acceptable.

It was the government's responsibility to implement the legal protection provided to media workers and journalists under the law, Murtaza Solangi maintained while talking to journalists who had staged a walkout from the Press Gallery during the Senate session against forced dismissals by their respective media organizations.

He said that he stood with journalists and media workers on this issue.

The minister said the issue was discussed with the Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting is also scheduled to meet on Friday afternoon where it will also be discussed with the Chairperson of the panel.

"We will take whatever steps are possible under the law," Murtaza Solangi assured the media persons.

He said that the sympathies of the government were with media workers.