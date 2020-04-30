UrduPoint.com
Workers In Rural Sindh Hardly Get Rs 6000 Pm: HWA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:47 PM

The workers in agriculture, farms, and brick kilns across rural areas of Sindh hardly receive Rs 6000 per month against Rs 17,500 minimum wage promised by the Government of Sindh for unskilled workers in 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The workers in agriculture, farms, and brick kilns across rural areas of Sindh hardly receive Rs 6000 per month against Rs 17,500 minimum wage promised by the Government of Sindh for unskilled workers in 2019.

These views were expressed on the occasion of International Labour Day, by President, Hari Welfare Association (HWA) Sindh Akram Ali Khaskheli, in a statement on Thursday.

The HWA grieved that young people without employment, education and skill improvement opportunities are compelled to work around fourteen to sixteen hours at grocery shops, restaurants, and workshops just for Rs 5000 per month in rural parts of Sindh. Of these workers, women and children are at the lowest ebb to receive the wages.

The HWA President said that the Sindh Industrial Relations Act of 2013 has mistakenly recognized rural workers and peasants, and provides them to form unions.

Still, no step has yet been taken to ensure the unionization of such workers.

In 2019, the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act (SWAWA) was enacted, but the law has become dormant like any other law enacted.

The HWA said like any other law, implementation of the SWAWA is significant to protect rural peasant and worker women from abuse, exploitation, marginalization and discrimination under the patriarchal, feudal and tribal society.

The HWA has called for need to ensure that Rs 17,500 wags is given to all workers.

Mechanisms should be introduced and implemented by increasing the number of labour inspectors and labour courts so that rural workers too could form their unions to bargain and protect their rights as per labour rights laws, the statement concluded.

