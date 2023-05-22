Workers integral part of economic growth: FCCI Chief

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq on Monday said that workers were an integral part of economic growth and their children must be provided maximum opportunities to get quality education and improve their quality of life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq on Monday said that workers were an integral part of economic growth and their children must be provided maximum opportunities to get quality education and improve their quality of life.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of the Workers Welfare School Shahianwala, he repeated his slogan that "worker's children should not be worker" and, in this connection, best quality education would be provided to them so that they could diversify their role in administration, business and other segments of the life. He said, "Talented students are actually an asset to the nation and we would help them to get higher education and arrangements could also be made to send them abroad for studies.

" He said that workers played a key role in keeping the industrial wheel in progress. "They not only earn their livelihood but also contribute their role in the overall national uplift", he said and added, "We are committed to secure the future of the new generation by providing them better education facilities." He also appreciated the role of Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Hazir Khan, Mian Muhammad Tayyab and Muhammad Bilal in providing best facilities to this school and hoped that this collaboration would continue in future in the best interest of the workers community.

The school children presented interesting skits and tableaus.

Later Dr. Khurram Tariq distributed prizes among the position holders and best performing students. The principal Muhammad Abbas Farooq also presented a special souvenir to Dr. Khurram Tariq.