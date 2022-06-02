UrduPoint.com

Workers Of Paraplegic Center Awarded For Saving Family In Burning House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Two young workers of Paraplegic Center, who braved a successful rescue operation in a burning house and got injured during the process, were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation in a ceremony on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Two young workers of Paraplegic Center, who braved a successful rescue operation in a burning house and got injured during the process, were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation in a ceremony on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Parplegic Center, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Syed and Motivational Speaker Arshad Tafhim lauded the high spirit of all the workers who participated and saved precious human lives in this operation, in the ceremony held at the centre.

It is pertinent to mention that the workers of the centre performed an extraordinary task the other day, when a fire broke out in a house adjacent to the centre. The staff not only immediately tipped Rescue 1122 and other agencies concerned, but also rushed to save the lives of the families caught in the flames.

They managed to save dozens of people trapped in the flames, which later engulfed the entire house. Later, Rescue 1122 personnel also reached the scene and the fire fighting process was completed.

Although a 3-year-old girl was burnt to death in the tragic incident, more than a dozen people including elders, women and children were rescued by the center's staff.

The attendees of the ceremony highly appreciated the spirit of the workers of the paraplegic center for their prompt response and bravery.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ilyas Syed, the head of the organization, assured that he would recommend due encouragement at the government level to all the workers including the two injured heroes for saving precious human lives.

