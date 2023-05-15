UrduPoint.com

Workers Of PDM Parties Ready At Motorway Interchange, Amir Muqam To Lead PML-N

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Workers of PDM parties ready at Motorway Interchange, Amir Muqam to lead PML-N

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The workers of the PDM parties are ready at the Peshawar Motorway Interchange to march toward Islamabad with people coming from different areas joining them.

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam, spoke to the media persons before the PML-N caravans left for Islamabad.

"We have come out for the supremacy of Law and Justice and state terrorism," he said.

"I am giving a message to the people that on one hand there are terrorists in the country and on the other hand there are people who love the country and its institutions," he added.

He said "I tell some judges that if they are interested in politics, leave the chair and come to politics," .

Justice and law should be the same for everyone, Amir Maqam said.

He said the caravans of thousands of the people would join us at the Mardan, Karnal Sher Khan and Swabi Interchange would go to Islamabad for the sit-in .

The caravans of PDM parties would leave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Islamabad for the protest and sit-in soon after gathering at one place, a local leader of Pakistan People Party said.

"The workers of JUI-F, Pakistan People Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Qaumi Watan Party, ANP and other allied parties of the PDM are joining us soon after leaving for Islamabad," a local leader of QWP said.

JUI-F main convoy led by provincial leaders is ready to leave from Mufti Mehmood Center, Ahmad Anwar Dawar said.

The arrival of JUI-F workers to Mufti Mahmood Center continued, he added.

He said Pakistan People's Party, Muslim League (N), Qaumi Watan Party and other parties would also leave for Islamabad to participate in the protest.

He said all convoys would leave for Islamabad via Motorway.

He said, after the announcement of the JUI-F protest sit-in, the workers had started their march with their main departure from Peshawar Motorway Interchange.

Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish said the Caravans of the JUI-F workers were also reaching Peshawar from other districts according to their schedule.

Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish said that all convoys would reach Haklah Interchange in the afternoon.

After reaching Haklah Interchange, all convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go to Islamabad in the form of a central convoy, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish explained.

The workers had been instructed to bring essential supplies, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan People Party Qaumi Watan Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Amir Muqam Karnal Mardan Same Swabi March Muslim Media Mufti All From Love

Recent Stories

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

17 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

32 minutes ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

1 hour ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

1 hour ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.