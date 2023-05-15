Workers of PDM parties ready at Motorway Interchange, Amir Muqam to lead PML-N

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The workers of the PDM parties are ready at the Peshawar Motorway Interchange to march toward Islamabad with people coming from different areas joining them.

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam, spoke to the media persons before the PML-N caravans left for Islamabad.

"We have come out for the supremacy of Law and Justice and state terrorism," he said.

"I am giving a message to the people that on one hand there are terrorists in the country and on the other hand there are people who love the country and its institutions," he added.

He said "I tell some judges that if they are interested in politics, leave the chair and come to politics," .

Justice and law should be the same for everyone, Amir Maqam said.

He said the caravans of thousands of the people would join us at the Mardan, Karnal Sher Khan and Swabi Interchange would go to Islamabad for the sit-in .

The caravans of PDM parties would leave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Islamabad for the protest and sit-in soon after gathering at one place, a local leader of Pakistan People Party said.

"The workers of JUI-F, Pakistan People Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Qaumi Watan Party, ANP and other allied parties of the PDM are joining us soon after leaving for Islamabad," a local leader of QWP said.

JUI-F main convoy led by provincial leaders is ready to leave from Mufti Mehmood Center, Ahmad Anwar Dawar said.

The arrival of JUI-F workers to Mufti Mahmood Center continued, he added.

He said Pakistan People's Party, Muslim League (N), Qaumi Watan Party and other parties would also leave for Islamabad to participate in the protest.

He said all convoys would leave for Islamabad via Motorway.

He said, after the announcement of the JUI-F protest sit-in, the workers had started their march with their main departure from Peshawar Motorway Interchange.

Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish said the Caravans of the JUI-F workers were also reaching Peshawar from other districts according to their schedule.

Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish said that all convoys would reach Haklah Interchange in the afternoon.

After reaching Haklah Interchange, all convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go to Islamabad in the form of a central convoy, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish explained.

The workers had been instructed to bring essential supplies, he added.