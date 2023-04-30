(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajidd Safdar on Saturday said that the workers and labourers played a vital role in the country's development and the RWMC's sanitary workers were making all-out efforts to keep the city neat and clean.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day falling on Monday, he said that the RWMC acknowledged the hard work and dedication of its workers and was determined to provide them with the best kind of all possible facilities.

We pay respects to the martyrs of the workers' movement, he said and added this day not only commemorates the struggle of workers but also reflects the recognition of their role in national development and prosperity.

"Our religion also emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for the rights of the people," he added.