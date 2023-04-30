UrduPoint.com

Workers Play Vital Role In The Country's Development; CEO RWMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Workers play vital role in the country's development; CEO RWMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajidd Safdar on Saturday said that the workers and labourers played a vital role in the country's development and the RWMC's sanitary workers were making all-out efforts to keep the city neat and clean.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day falling on Monday, he said that the RWMC acknowledged the hard work and dedication of its workers and was determined to provide them with the best kind of all possible facilities.

We pay respects to the martyrs of the workers' movement, he said and added this day not only commemorates the struggle of workers but also reflects the recognition of their role in national development and prosperity.

"Our religion also emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for the rights of the people," he added.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Company Rawalpindi All Best Labour

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

1 hour ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.