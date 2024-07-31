Workers Precious Asset Of Party: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan has said that workers are precious asset of the party and their problems would be resolved on a priority basis.
Talking to media persons after addressing a workers’ convocation and meeting with local party leaders, workers and activists here on Wednesday, he said the country was facing various crises and life of the common man
had become difficult. However, the incumbent government was concentrating to resolve problems of the industrialists, traders and farmers on a top priority basis, he added.
He termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a mega project and said that its completion would change destiny of the country.
Responding to a question, he said that vice chancellors in public sector universities would be appointed on regular basis very soon in addition to ensuring implementation on the anti harassment act in letter and spirit.
The governor also heard problems of the party workers and assured them of early redressal.
Earlier, the governor also went to the residence of Chaudhary Adeel Taj and condoled with him over
sad demise of his wife.
He also went to the residence of PPP City President Naeem Dastgir and had a meeting with party workers and office bearers in addition to held a meeting with local traders and industrialists at the residence of a local trader Umar Nazar Shah.
