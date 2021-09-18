UrduPoint.com

Workers Real Asset Of PPP: Yusuf Raza Gilani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

Workers real asset of PPP: Yusuf Raza Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Saturday that workers were real asset of Pakistan People's Party

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Saturday that workers were real asset of Pakistan People's Party.

He said this while talking to PPP local leader Engineer Atif Imran here on Saturday.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that Pakistan People's Party was one of the biggest political party and voice of the poor, in the country. PPP always struggled against dictators and the party workers played important role in the struggle for democracy, said Gilani. He welcomed Engineer Atif Imran in the party. Engineer Atif also spoke and stated that Pakistan People's Party always rendered sacrifices for cause of democracy. He reiterated that he would put his energies to promote ideology of PPP.

