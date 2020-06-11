UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workers' Remittances Records 6% Growth Despite COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Workers' remittances records 6% growth despite COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Despite the economic slow down across the world due to COVID-19, the workers' remittances in the country grew by 6 percent during first nine months (July-March), 2019-20 as compared to same period of last year, Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20 said on Thursday.

The survey added that the present government took measures to increase remittances through enhancing outreach, reimbursement of the T.T. Charges Scheme and improvements in the payment system.

Thus during FY 2019 there was a 9.2 percent increase in workers' remittances which reached $21.7 billion.

It was expected that same trend will continue in FY2020. During July-March FY 2020, remittances reached $17 billion as compared to $16 billion in same period last year, with a growth of 6 percent.

On year on year basis, remittances witnessed a growth of 9.3 percent in March 2020, recorded $1.9 billion as compared to $1.7 billion same period last year.

Due to COVID-19 there is slow growth in global remittances mainly due to decelerating growth in advanced economies, lower oil prices and weakening of currencies of some of the source countries against the US Dollar.

The document added that historically growth in remittances has always mitigated some of the impacts of the negative trade balance on the current account. However in FY2018, the flattening of worker's remittances compounded the current account deficit due to a ballooning trade deficit.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dollar Oil Same March 2019 2020 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

2 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations to Resched ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.