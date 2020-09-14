Workers' remittances remain intact

(@FahadShabbir)

Overseas Pakistanis remittances remained above dollars two billion in third consecutive month of August 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):

it reached to $ 2.095 billion which was 24.4 % higher than that of same month last year and largely in line with the projections by State Bank of Pakistan.

Over last three months, remittances reached an unprecedented level of $7.3 billion; 37.

2 percent higher than of the last year's correspondence period, said SBP statement issued here on Monday.

Efforts under Pakistan Remittances Initiative and the gradual re-opening of businesses in major host countries such as Middle East, Europe and United States contributed to this increase.

The top three originating countries for remittances in August were Saudi Arabia ($0.593 billion), United Arab Emirates ($0.410 billion) and United Kingdom ($0.302 billion).