UrduPoint.com

Workers To Be Mobilized After Ramadan For Elections: Bacha

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Workers to be mobilized after Ramadan for elections: Bacha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Acting President of Pakistan Peoples' Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and State Minister Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Saturday said that the workers should start full preparations for the upcoming elections, and the organizational leadership of the province should play their role to mobilize the workers.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial leadership would visit all districts after Ramadan to motivate workers for elections.

He asked the PPP workers to be in touch with the people.

He said that PPP is ready for election whenever it was announced. He said that the Peoples Party will fight the election with its party's symbol which is life.

He said PPP will not hesitate to make the biggest sacrifice for the sake of the country and the nation.

He said that the provincial leadership is always ready for the voice of the workers. He said that the self-respect of the workers will be restored and their sense of deprivation and problems will be resolved.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Visit Muhammad Ali All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

14 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

48 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago
 12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.