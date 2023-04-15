Workers to be mobilized after Ramadan for elections: Bacha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Acting President of Pakistan Peoples' Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and State Minister Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Saturday said that the workers should start full preparations for the upcoming elections, and the organizational leadership of the province should play their role to mobilize the workers.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial leadership would visit all districts after Ramadan to motivate workers for elections.

He asked the PPP workers to be in touch with the people.

He said that PPP is ready for election whenever it was announced. He said that the Peoples Party will fight the election with its party's symbol which is life.

He said PPP will not hesitate to make the biggest sacrifice for the sake of the country and the nation.

He said that the provincial leadership is always ready for the voice of the workers. He said that the self-respect of the workers will be restored and their sense of deprivation and problems will be resolved.