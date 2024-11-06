Open Menu

Workers To Be Provided Medical, Financial Benefits Through Benazir Mazdoor Card: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: Minister

Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) in partnership with the Karachi Press Club launched an awareness campaign regarding the Benazir Mazdoor Card

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) in partnership with the Karachi Press Club launched an awareness campaign regarding the Benazir Mazdoor Card.

Addressing the event, Labour and Human Resources Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem highlighted that the Benazir Mazdoor Card offers medical and financial benefits to workers.

He shared that SESSI currently provides services through 42 dispensaries and five major hospitals, with no limit on medical benefits, and in cases where services are not available, costs incurred at private hospitals are reimbursed.

The Minister further announced plans to establish a cancer hospital soon and confirmed the inauguration of a modern hospital in Sukkur on November 11.

Commissioner SESSI, Mianfad Rahoojo, noted that millions of patients received treatment last year, and SESSI also offering pensions, disability allowances and other financial benefits to employees.

In case of accidents, additional grants are provided to beneficiaries. He emphasized that SESSI has simplified the registration process, allowing workers to register from home through an app and the Labour Registration Portal.

Secretary Karachi Press Club, Shoaib Ahmed, stated that providing workers their rightful benefits is essential, urging media owners to uphold the rights of journalists and media workers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sukkur November Cancer Media Event From Million Labour

Recent Stories

Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal ..

Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch

1 minute ago
 KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

8 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

8 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

8 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

20 minutes ago
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

20 minutes ago
 Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

12 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

12 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

20 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

20 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan