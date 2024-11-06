Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: Minister

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) in partnership with the Karachi Press Club launched an awareness campaign regarding the Benazir Mazdoor Card
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) in partnership with the Karachi Press Club launched an awareness campaign regarding the Benazir Mazdoor Card.
Addressing the event, Labour and Human Resources Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem highlighted that the Benazir Mazdoor Card offers medical and financial benefits to workers.
He shared that SESSI currently provides services through 42 dispensaries and five major hospitals, with no limit on medical benefits, and in cases where services are not available, costs incurred at private hospitals are reimbursed.
The Minister further announced plans to establish a cancer hospital soon and confirmed the inauguration of a modern hospital in Sukkur on November 11.
Commissioner SESSI, Mianfad Rahoojo, noted that millions of patients received treatment last year, and SESSI also offering pensions, disability allowances and other financial benefits to employees.
In case of accidents, additional grants are provided to beneficiaries. He emphasized that SESSI has simplified the registration process, allowing workers to register from home through an app and the Labour Registration Portal.
Secretary Karachi Press Club, Shoaib Ahmed, stated that providing workers their rightful benefits is essential, urging media owners to uphold the rights of journalists and media workers.
