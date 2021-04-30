Workers undergo corona test before leaving UAE

The local workers will undergo a comprehensive medical check-up before leaving for UAE, which includes a special corona test so that the safety of other people can be ensured and also the arrangements are being made so that they, do not fall prey to any disease at any stage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The local workers will undergo a comprehensive medical check-up before leaving for UAE, which includes a special corona test so that the safety of other people can be ensured and also the arrangements are being made so that they, do not fall prey to any disease at any stage. These arrangements are being done under international protocol, Khalid Nawaz, Chief Executive officer of Knight Human Management (KHM) and Shalan GL Pakistan, a job security and rights protection agency for overseas Pakistani workers said.

He was addressing a training workshop specially held for the workers who are to leave for Dubai after the authorities allowed the Pakistani workforce to travel to Dubai.

The workshop was attended by the hundreds of workers going to the UAE.

Khalid Nawaz said "we are giving these workers complete training and to make them safe for others and themselves too, they will have to adopt complete medical cover in accordance with international protocol. Avoiding life-threatening risks was our priority, he said.

At KHM, full attention is being paid to ensuring the flow of safe and healthy life during COVID-19. "Our workers may not only be safe from any virus from outside but they must also be safe for others at their workplaces abroad," he added.