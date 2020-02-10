Workers underpaid,outlets face action

The district Labour department has taken legal action against the management of 23 food points on the charge of paying lower wages to workers against the fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) The district Labour department has taken legal action against the management of 23 food points on the charge of paying lower wages to workers against the fixed rates.

Director Labour (East & West) Munawar Awan and Shan Ahmed checked 31 food points in their respective areas.

During inspection they found out that workers of 23 outlets were under paid.

Both officers ordered the managements to pay wages at rates fixed by authorities and served them notices,stated official sources.