Workers Union Demands Payment Of Unpaid Salaries, Pensions Before Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has deplored that only 6 working days are left in Eidul Fitr but the employees of HDA and its wings are yet to receive their current and previous salaries and pensions.
In a statement issued here on Sunday the union's General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Abbassi claimed that the HDA had to pay 5 unpaid salaries to the staff of the authority and 7 unpaid salaries to the workers of its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).
According to him, the administration of the HDA was still giving false hopes to the employees that they would be paid salaries before Eid.
He said the authority was waiting for a financial grant from the Sindh Government.
He demanded that instead of waiting for the provincial government the HDA should utilize its own resources to pay its employees while waiting for the government's bailout.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Larkana takes notice firing on three police Jawans9 minutes ago
-
Aitikaf worship - a status of obligatory sufficiency: Scholars39 minutes ago
-
Aitikaf - a way of soul purification in last 10 days of Ramazan39 minutes ago
-
MPA's nephew held in kid's mysterious murder case49 minutes ago
-
ECP finalises arrangements for Senate elections on April 259 minutes ago
-
Home Minister for ensuring foolproof security on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ali a.s.’59 minutes ago
-
'Clean Punjab' camping, RWMC disposed 25000 tons garbage in March59 minutes ago
-
Christian community celebrates Easter Sunday1 hour ago
-
Mayor Arslan extends congratulations to Christians on Easter1 hour ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured on Yaum-e-Ali: CPO1 hour ago
-
841 profiteers fined1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Christian community on Easter1 hour ago