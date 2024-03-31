Workers union demands payment of unpaid salaries, pensions before Eid

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has deplored that only 6 working days are left in Eidul Fitr but the employees of HDA and its wings are yet to receive their current and previous salaries and pensions.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the union's General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Abbassi claimed that the HDA had to pay 5 unpaid salaries to the staff of the authority and 7 unpaid salaries to the workers of its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

According to him, the administration of the HDA was still giving false hopes to the employees that they would be paid salaries before Eid.

He said the authority was waiting for a financial grant from the Sindh Government.

He demanded that instead of waiting for the provincial government the HDA should utilize its own resources to pay its employees while waiting for the government's bailout.