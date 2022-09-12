Workers Welfare Board approves increase in marriage, death grants

Workers Welfare Board Sindh on Monday approved pension policy for the employees while enhancement in amount of marriage, death grants and scholarships was also accorded approval

The meeting of the Governing Body of Workers Welfare Board Sindh was held here with Sindh Minister of Labour and Human Resource and Chairman of the governing body Saeed Ghani.

The governing body discussed the pension policy of employees presented by the consultant appointed as per the decision of the governing body and accorded approval to the policy.

The governing body also approved proposal of increasing marriage grant, death grant and scholarship amount for workers and their families.

The amount of marriage grant has been increased from Rs.100,000 to Rs.200,000 while the death grant has been increased from Rs.500,000 to 700,000. The amount for scholarship category 1 increased from Rs.19200 to 25000, category 2 from 30,000 to 40,000 and category 3 from Rs.42000 to Rs.50000.

The meeting deliberated on the matter of up-gradation of WWB's Primary schools in Larkana, Khairpur Mirs, Mirpur Mathelo, Daharki and Sukkur and sought a complete report in the regard.

The governing body while approving proposal of education of workers' children in quality private schools through funding by Workers' Welfare Board instructed to form a committee in this regard.

The said committee will be headed by Secretary Labour, while Secretary WWB and Head Education WWB will be members.

The governing body approved for repair and maintenance of 1000 flats of Gulshan-e- Mymar in Karachi. The meeting further instructed to submit separate expenditure reports of external works, schools, industrial homes and other works of other labour colonies by next week.

Issues pertaining to proposed labour colonies in Kotri, Thull and Tando Muhamad Khan also came under discussion.

The meeting also agreed to include the issues pertaining to the up gradation of the board employees and award of time scale and sought the detailed report.

The meeting disapproved the creation of 6 new posts in the Workers Welfare Board, one each of Grade 20 and 19 and 4 of Grade 18.

Secretary Labour Sindh Laeeq Ahmed, Secretary WWB Bachal Rahupoto, Member governing body Habibuddin Junadi, Rahmatullah Sarki, Ali Muhammad Memon, Shah Nawaz Shoro, Sheikh Umar Rehan, officers of the board and others are also attended the meeting.