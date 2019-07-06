UrduPoint.com
Workers Welfare Board Approves Rs. 22602 Millions Budget For FY2019-2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:47 PM

The Sindh Workers Welfare Board on Saturday approved the budget of Rs. 22602 millions for the fiscal year 2019-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Workers Welfare Board on Saturday approved the budget of Rs. 22602 millions for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Sindh Minister for Labor Ghulam Murtaza Baloch presided over the budgetary meeting, said a statement.

The board allocated Rs. 10359.

322 million for expenses. Rs. 3476 million allocated for education of children of laborers and Rs. 1042 million for the welfare of workers while Rs. 4567 million for development works.

The meeting also approved construction of sports Complex and Gymnasium in the educational institutions being run under the board.

