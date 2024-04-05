Workers Welfare Board To Be Made Responsible Organization
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Workers Welfare Board will be formed very soon and responsible persons will be appointed as members of the board, said the Provincial Labor Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan here on Friday.
Board members who are interested in solving workers' problems and are serious about their welfare would be encouraged, Fazal Shakoor Khan said while presiding over a meeting of the Workers Welfare Board.
In the meeting, the provincial minister stressed on the promotion of quality education in the educational institutions managed by the Workers Welfare Board. There was a detailed discussion about various welfare board issues including scholarships for school children and other facilities given to them, the Provincial Minister said.
He said, in the meeting, marriage grants and labor colonies were also discussed during the meeting.
Workers Welfare Board will be formed soon after consultation and responsible persons will be appointed as members, the Provincial Minister Fazl Shakoor Khan said.
The people have elected us to serve and everyone will be given their right, the Provincial Minister said, adding, “We will use all resources to solve public problems.
APP/ijz/1110
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri observed30 minutes ago
-
Murder accused injured in 'encounter'50 minutes ago
-
Man deprived of mobile phone by impersonator1 hour ago
-
Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women1 hour ago
-
On Quds Day, PM reiterates Pakistan's support to Palestinians; calls for prayers2 hours ago
-
Qurankhwani held at People's Secretariat on Bhutto's death anniversary11 hours ago
-
Federal Board announces Matric-Tech Part 1&2 results11 hours ago
-
Women activists denounces campaign for spoiling case of Priya Kumari on social media12 hours ago
-
PPP nominates Yousuf Gilani as Chairman Senate12 hours ago
-
UNDP launches green growth project to empower entrepreneurs,SMEs13 hours ago
-
SAAMA agreement to make Rawalpindi division Waste-free13 hours ago
-
SSGC intensifies crackdowns on gas thieves13 hours ago