Workers Welfare Board To Be Made Responsible Organization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Workers Welfare Board will be formed very soon and responsible persons will be appointed as members of the board, said the Provincial Labor Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan here on Friday.

Board members who are interested in solving workers' problems and are serious about their welfare would be encouraged, Fazal Shakoor Khan said while presiding over a meeting of the Workers Welfare Board.

In the meeting, the provincial minister stressed on the promotion of quality education in the educational institutions managed by the Workers Welfare Board. There was a detailed discussion about various welfare board issues including scholarships for school children and other facilities given to them, the Provincial Minister said.

He said, in the meeting, marriage grants and labor colonies were also discussed during the meeting.

Workers Welfare Board will be formed soon after consultation and responsible persons will be appointed as members, the Provincial Minister Fazl Shakoor Khan said.

The people have elected us to serve and everyone will be given their right, the Provincial Minister said, adding, “We will use all resources to solve public problems.

