UrduPoint.com

Workers Welfare Board's Employees Await Regularisation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 12:49 PM

Workers Welfare Board's employees await regularisation

Saifullah brothers have urged the provincial government to take measures for resolving the problems of employees of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Saifullah brothers have urged the provincial government to take measures for resolving the problems of employees of the Workers Welfare board (WWB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing solidarity with the employees of WWB KP, they said in a statement issued here on Wednesday that they would continue to support the employees at every forum till resolution of their problems.

They urged the provincial government to review the decisions pertaining to rationalisation of Working Folks Grammar Schools' employees, closure of schools, demotions and rationalisation of 26 schools in order to encourage and extend reliefto the employees.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators ..

Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators of Karachi blast

4 minutes ago
 Mongolian Ambassador Urges Russia to Jointly Seek ..

Mongolian Ambassador Urges Russia to Jointly Seek Ways to Boost Trade in Changin ..

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz has done in two weeks what Imran could no ..

Shehbaz has done in two weeks what Imran could not even think of in 4 years: Ma ..

4 minutes ago
 Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies to Poland Will ..

Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies to Poland Will Not Affect Transit to Germany ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia cuts Poland, Bulgaria gas over Ukraine

Russia cuts Poland, Bulgaria gas over Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 Four people held for selling dead chicken

Four people held for selling dead chicken

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.