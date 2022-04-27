Saifullah brothers have urged the provincial government to take measures for resolving the problems of employees of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Expressing solidarity with the employees of WWB KP, they said in a statement issued here on Wednesday that they would continue to support the employees at every forum till resolution of their problems.

They urged the provincial government to review the decisions pertaining to rationalisation of Working Folks Grammar Schools' employees, closure of schools, demotions and rationalisation of 26 schools in order to encourage and extend reliefto the employees.