Workers Welfare Fund Case: SC Directs Federal Government To Deposit Back Rs 175 Billion To Workers Welfare Fund

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Workers welfare fund case: SC directs federal government to deposit back Rs 175 billion to workers welfare fund

Supreme Court (SC) during the hearing of the case of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has ordered federal government to deposit back Rs 175 billion to welfare fund

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) during the hearing of the case of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has ordered Federal government to deposit back Rs 175 billion to welfare fund.During the hearing of the case, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sindh Barrister Shabbir Shah told the court Sindh government has filed two reports.18 companies have given Rs 12 billion.

222 companies are on stay order and they have not given any amount The amount was paid only in one year during 4 years. Companies deposit 5 percent of their profit in workers welfare fund which is spent on workers welfare.

New applications are filed by the companies every year.

Companies have to pay billion of rupees.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked if some amount is left after the scheme this is paid to federal government.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah raised the question has any action been taken against the companies which are not giving money.The petitioner worker Abdul Rehman told the court government has withdrawn Rs 175 billion from workers welfare fund.

Sindh and federal government don't spend any amount for the welfare of workers.The court while directing federal government to deposit back Rs 175 billion to workers welfare fund adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks;.

