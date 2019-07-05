Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) disburses Rs 11 mln for death grant

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has disbursed an amount of Rs 11 million as death grant for workers while Rs 3.8 million has been released as marriage grant during the last quarter of fiscal year 2018-19.

According to the official sources, the WWF had sanctioned 22 cases of death grant and 83 cases of marriage grant during the said period.The workers were givenRs 500,000 as death grant and 100,000 for marriage grant, they added.