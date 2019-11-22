Workers Welfare Funds Bill, a historic step: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi on Friday said that approval of workers welfare funds bills 2019 by the provincial assembly was a historic step of PTI led government

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi on Friday said that approval of workers welfare funds bills 2019 by the provincial assembly was a historic step of PTI led government.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was the single popular political party and the workers were its real assets.

Niazi said that after passing workers Welfare Bill the funds would directly be transferred to the account of ministry of labor and manpower.

Minster said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was taking anti- traditional steps for resolving the crises and bringing prosperity and progress in the country.

Ansar Majeed said that PTI government was struggling hard for securing the rights and providing basic amenities at the threshold of the people adding that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared for eradicating the roots of unemployment and corruption from the web of society.