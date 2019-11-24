Workers Welfare Funds Bill, a historic step: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that approval of workers welfare funds bills 2019 by the provincial assembly was a historic step of PTI led government.

Talking to media men Ansar Majeed Niazi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was the single popular political party and the workers were its real assets.

Provincial Minister said that laying founding stone of Mega Projects worth Rs.19 billion in Mianwali district the Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of the people,adding that by the completion of mega projects the deprivations of far off areas would be removed.

Niazi said that after passing workers welfare Bill the funds would directly transferred to the account ministry of labor and manpower.

Minster said that on the direction of Prime the government was taking anti- traditional steps for resolving the crises and bringing prosperity and progress in the country.

Ansar Majeed said that PTI government was struggling hard for securing the rights and providing basic amenities at the threshold of the people,adding that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared for eradicating the roots of unemployment and corruption from the web of society.