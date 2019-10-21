Working atmosphere, infrastructure to be improved at police stations in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The working atmosphere and infrastructure at police stations of Islamabad would be further improved for better performance of the force and to make it more public friendly and service oriented.

The practical steps are being taken to ensure better working and all police stations would be converted into model police stations within months, an official source of Ministry of Interior said here on Monday. Seven police stations of Islamabad have been made model police stations while remaining 15 would be converted into model police stations within months having the best friendly environment for public to interact with police, the source added.

He said that Islamabad police have recently introduced a Mobile Facilitation Center to address citizens' issue at their door steps which will visit to them to know about their issues and ensure immediate assistance to them.

A police mobile van will visit various sectors of the capital city and number of these vans would be increased in coming days. Mobile Facilitation Van will offer various services like issuance of character certificates, police clearance certificate, lost report and to facilitate in tenants' registration, vehicle registration & verification, servant registration and complaint registration.

It will ensure fast-track redressal of complaints related to lost and snatching reports. People feel reluctant to visit police stations for registering their complaints but now, the police will be at their doorstep to consider their complaints.

Islamabad Police, the source said, had also set up a special desk for overseas Pakistanis in the Federal capital to cater to their problems. The Citizens' facilitation center in F-6 is offering a one-stop solution for their problems, including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses, and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in any police station.

As envisioned by the Prime Minister, he said that Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah is leading to make Islamabad police as an exemplary police force. Ministry of Interior, he said, has taken several measures to improve the performance of Islamabad police during the previous year and ensure effective security system in the city.

Special reporting rooms have been set up at 14 police stations with modern equipment i.e. computers connected with internal working network of ICT Police, fax machines, photocopies, telephones, LCDs, Air Conditioners, CCTV Cameras, fire extinguishers, comfortable and sufficient sitting space for public convenience.

He said that modern interrogation rooms will be also set up at all police stations. The incumbent government, he said, had taken several steps to erase corruption from top to bottom within the department and an internal accountability cell headed by a senior officer is working efficiently to initiate departmental proceedings against corrupt personnel within the department.

In addition, the source said that an on-line complaint cell has been made functional and Islamabad police high officials are electronically connected to review the progress on complaints of citizens.

Moreover, he said that four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) have been appointed as heads of as many police stations for a purpose to ensure effective administration and improve their functioning.

He said these ASPs are working as Station House Officers (SHOs) for effective administration and their posting at some police stations in Islamabad would be a part of pilot project. He said after successful launch, this initiative would be extended at other police stations. Such appointments, the source said, would ensure effective administration at police stations and address serious issues like corruption, harassment, abuse of power, flawed investigation etc.