UrduPoint.com

Working Class Playing Significant Role In Country's Development: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Working class playing significant role in country's development: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the working class was playing a key role in the economy and development of the country so today was the day to recognize their role and contribution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the working class was playing a key role in the economy and development of the country so today was the day to recognize their role and contribution.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Labour Day as a special guest at a local hotel.

He said that it was very important to provide education facilities to the working class, adding that the implementation of safety rules for the safety of workers in factories and industries was very important to provide them safe working environment.

The Governor stressed the need for vocational training for the skilled labourers so that they could be properly trained as per international practices.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in the past as Punjab Chief Minister had taken significant steps for educating the children of kiln workers and ending child labour at brick kilns.

He said that today, tributes should also be paid to the soldiers and martyrs of Pakistan Army who rendered matchless sacrifices for the nation and the country.

On the occasion, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, representatives of labor unions and a large number of other people were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Hotel Nasir Mosque Labour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony for new cohort of the ‘Impactf ..

1 second ago
 Swiss Intelligence Service to Create New Departmen ..

Swiss Intelligence Service to Create New Department to Monitor Social Media - Sp ..

7 minutes ago
 Scientists use brain scans and AI to 'decode' thou ..

Scientists use brain scans and AI to 'decode' thoughts

51 seconds ago
 PM congratulates Turkish President on roll out of ..

PM congratulates Turkish President on roll out of new fighter planes, helicopter ..

52 seconds ago
 Hunter Biden Appears in US Court for Hearing in Fi ..

Hunter Biden Appears in US Court for Hearing in Finances, Child Support Case - R ..

54 seconds ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected on Tuesday

Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected on Tuesday

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.